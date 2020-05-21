The CMA CGM Tanger from Naples to Skikda, the Pacaya from Skikda to Tripoli (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genova to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Contship Zen from Misurata to Annaba, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from El Dekheila to Algiers, the As Freya from Benghazi to Benghazi, the CMA CGM Titan from Singapore to Valencia, the CMA CGM Lamartine from Genova to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Atlantic North from Skikda to Bejaia, the Burgundy from Piraeus to Valencia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Berlin Express to Piraeus (Bianchi & Co Ltd), and the MSC Antigua from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Saturday.

The Anne from Limasoll to Misurata, and the Maximos A from Algeciras to Piraeus (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Nicola from Sfax to Aliaga, the CMA CGM Gemini from Fos-sur-Mer to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Skikda to Bari (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genova to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.