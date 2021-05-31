The Corona J from Misurata to Thessaloniki, CMA CGM Vela from Genoa to Beirut, Fas Dammam from Tunis to Annaba (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), MV Eurocargo Roma from Catania to Catania and MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.

AS Freya from Thessaloniki to Damietta, Northern General from Hamburg to Gebze, Marina from Sousse to Sousse, Bomar Milione from Algeciras to Piraeus, Dina Trader from Marseille to Gebze (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), Contship Ivy from Bari to Gioia Tauro and MSC Clea from Gioia Tauro to Mersin (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Tuesday.

MSC Tamara from New York to Gioia Tauro, Seamax Greenwich from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and Atlantic North from Naples to Tripoli (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

Contship Ace from Venice to Bejaia, Belitaki from Benghazi to Mersin, Tilly Russ from Bejaia to Taranto, As Svenja from Misurata to Algiers, Contship Fun from Rijeka to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), MSC Sara Elena from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and MV Evo Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.