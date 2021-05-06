The EF Eldra from La Spezia to Al Khums (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd and John Ripard and Son Ltd), the MSC Eleni from Montreal to Naples (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Evo Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Alexis from Algeciras to Liverpool, the Nordautumn from Rotterdam to Gebze, the Atlantic Monaco from Naples to Tripoli, the Andante from Trapani to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the APL Mexico City from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Sun from Odessa to Skikda, the Corona J from Misurata to Thessaloniki (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Paxi to Genova (Bianchi and Co Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Contship Gin from Rijeka to Koper, the CMA CGM Rhone from Rijeka to Port Said, the Lana from Iskenderun to Valencia, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Jacques Joseph from Singapore to Valencia, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Algiers to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Berlin Express to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co Ltd) and the MSC Ajaccio from Valencia to Leghorn (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The Nordsummer from Piraeus to Algeciras, the Contship Fun from Koper to Durrez, the CMA CGM Louis Bleriot from Rotterdam to Singapore, the Jaguar from Tripoli to Catania, the Cartagena Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genova to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.