The Kreta S from Djen Djen to Mersin (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The Karina from Tripoli to Izmir, the Contship Gin from El Khoms to Bejaia, the Katherine from Algeciras to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MSC Adelaide from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Lamartine from Piraeus to Genova, the O.M. Bonitatis from Skikda to Bar (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Ningbo Express to Nhava Sheva (Bianchi & Co Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Contship Fun from Trapani to Catania, the Maximos A from Piraeus to Valencia, the Pacaya from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the CMA CGM Aristote from El Dekheila to Algiers, and the Louisa Schulte from Misurata to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Atlantic North from Rijeka to El Khoms, the CMA CGM Columba from Genova to Beirut, the CMA CGM Tanger from Ambarli to Bizerte, the CMA CGM Gemini from Singapore to Koper, the Anne from El Khoms to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genova to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.