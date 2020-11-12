The Atlantic Geneva from Thessaloniki to Taranto, the Anne from Salerno to Livorno, the Langeness from Annaba to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Seamax Greenwich from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Figaro from Miami to Singapore, the Kristina from Algeciras to Livorno, the CMA CGM Titus from Genoa to Damietta, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from El Dekheila to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Athos from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Corona J from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the Burgundy from Piraeus to Valencia, the APL Merlion from Rotterdam to Jeddah, the Atlantic Silver from Algiers to Bejaia, the Contship Cub from Sfax to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The CMA CGM Herodote from Rijeka to Ancona, the Cartagena Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Marina from Koper to Sousse and the Jaguar from Taranto to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Tanger from Sfax to Taranto, the Tilly Russ from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the Contship Fun from Trapani to Catania, the Fas Dammam from Aliaga to Algiers, the Cont­ship Gin from Annaba to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Monday.