The following ships are expected in Malta:

The BF Nilou from Avcilar to Bizerte, the Corona J from Misurata to Izmir, the Ops Hamburg from Sousse to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping), the Maersk Labrea from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Lamartine from Suez to La Spezia, the Contship Fun from Salerno to Tripoli, the Mary from Algeciras to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Ningbo Express to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd), and the MSC Agrigento from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Cub from Trapani to Catania, the CMA CGM Centaurus from Beirut to Valencia, the APL Mexico City from Piraeus to Rotterdam, the Contship Max from Benghazi to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Catania from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Milan Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus and the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Atlantic North from Izmir to Misurata, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Koper to Rijeka, the Atlantic Silver from Bar to Skikda, the CMA CGM Aristotle from Algiers to Mersin, the New Hampshire Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the CMA CGM Herodote from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Norderoog from Algiers to Ancona (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Beniamino Carnevale from Genoa (SMS Shipping), the Maersk Kobe from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.