The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Stellar Wakamatsu from Koper to Rijeka, the CMA CGM Herodote from El Dekheila to Algeciras, the Atlantic Silver from Bar to Skikda (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Beniamino Carnevale from Genoa (SMS Shipping) today.

The CMA CGM Aristote from Algiers to Mersin, the New Hampshire Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, and the Atlantic North from Izmir to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency) tomorrow.

The Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus, and the Monte Azul from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Fas Dammam from Ambarli to Birzerta, the CMA CGM Columba from Genoa to Beirut, the CMA CGM Litani from Algeciras to Genoa (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) and the Berlin Express to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Thursday.