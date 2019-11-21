The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Norderoog from Algiers to dry dock, the New Hampshire Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the CMA CGM Litani from Algeciras to Genoa (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) and the Berlin Express to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) today.

The Contship Cub from Misurata to Catania, the Katherine from Algeciras to Livorno, the Fas Dammam from Misurata to Birzerte, the CMA CGM Gemini from Singapore to Valencia, the CMA CGM Rabelais from Genoa to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MSC Adelaide from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Columba from Genoa to Beirut, the Corona J from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Contship Sun from Benghazi to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Al Kharj to Le Harve (Bianchi & Co Ltd), and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Saturday.

The EM Athens from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Contship Gin from Bar to Skikda, and the Contship Max from Salerno to Tripoli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax, the CMA CGM Nerval from Aliaga to Valencia, the Stellar Willemstadt from El Dekheilato Algiers, the Louisa Schulte from Algiers to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genia to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.