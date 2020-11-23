The Contship Fun from Bar to Skikda, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Atlantic Silver from Skikda to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the Monte Azul from Antwerp (Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Champs-Élysées from Singapore to Southampton, the Corona J from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the APL Phoenix from Singapore/Colombo to Gioia Tauro (also John Ripard and Son Ltd), and the CMA CGM Corneille from Singapore to Koper (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Karina from Rijeka to Skikda, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Annaba (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the Fas Dammam from Annaba to Annaba, the As Svenja from Ambarli to Misurata, the Atlantic North from Aliaga to Izmit, the CMA CGM Musset from Fushitiyoma to El Dekheila, the Atlantic Monaco from Salerno to Tripoli, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Pusan C from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard and Son Ltd), the Maersk Kowloon from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.