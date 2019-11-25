The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Corona J from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Stellar Willemstadt from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Max from Salerno to Tripoli, the Contship Fun from Benghazi to Salerno, the CMA CGM Nerval from Aliaga to Valencia, the Ops Hamburg from Sousse to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Stellar Wakamatsu from Koper to Ancona, the Louisa Schulte from Algiers to Mersin, and the Contship Zen from Trapani to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Atlantic Geneva from Tunis to Sfax, the Analena from Avcilar to Bizerte, the CMA CGM Jean Mermoz from Le Harve to Jeddah (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Monte Cervantes from Antwerp to Piraeus, and the Bremen Belle from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Atlantic North from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the CMA CGM Centaurus from Genoa to Beirut (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping), the Maersk Lota from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.