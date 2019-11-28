The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Centaurus from Genoa to Beirut (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping), the Maersk Lota from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the X-Press Annapurna to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Corona J from Misurata to Izmir, the Cristina Star from Algeciras to Livorno, the Atlantic North from Skikda to Misurata, the APL Austria from Piraeus to Rotterdam, the Contship Sun from Salerno to Tripoli, the CMA CGM Andromeda from Singapore to Valencia, the Charlie from Eldekheila to Tanger Med (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MSC Agadir from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Tilly Russ from Bejaia to Ancona, the CMA CGM Herodote from Algiers to Mersin, the CMA CGM Lamartine from Genoa to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Atlantic Silver from Bar to Skikda, the New Hampshire Trader from Valencia to Piraeus, the Atlantic Geneva from Tunis to Tunis, and the Hansa Cloppenburg from Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Jaguar from Bejaia to Sfax, the Milan Trader from Piraeus to Valencia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Maersk Kingston from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) and the Eurocargo Catania from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.