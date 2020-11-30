The Dina Trader from Piraeus to Livorno, the Fas Dammam from Annaba to Skikda, the Lantau Arrow from Bejaia to Catania, the APL Savannah from Gioia Tauro to Singapore, the Contship Cup from Trapani to Annaba, the Nordautumn from Piraeus to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the APL Savannah from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard and Son Ltd) today.

The Carat from Marseille to Gebze, the EF Eldra from Thessaloniki to Damietta and the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Temasek from Le Havre to Jeddah, the Contship Gin from Marseille to Algiers, the Charlie from Ambarli to Misu­rata, the Jaguar from Sfax to Izmir and the Nicola from Aliaga to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Nerval from Antalya to Piraeus, the Contship Sun from Skikda to Skikda, the Anne from Aliaga to Livorno, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, the CMA CGM Pegasus from Genoa to Beirut, the Dina Trader from Piraeus to Livorno and the Karina from Salerno to Tripoli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency) on Thursday.