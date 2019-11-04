The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Herodote from Casablanca to Mersin, the Ops Hamburg from Tripoli to Sousse (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Salerno to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Janina from Tunis to Annaba, the Contship Sun from Trapani to Livorno, the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax and the Norderoog from Bar to Skikda (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Nevada from Le Harve to Jeddah, the Corona J from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Contship Fun from Salerno to Tripoli, the Analena from Avcilar to Bizerte, the Atlantic Silver from Algiers to Ancona (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kobe from Antwerp to Piraeus and the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Milan Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the Contship Gin from Misurata to Izmir, the CMA CGM Rio Grande from Algeciras to Genoa, the Atlantic Geneva from Tunis to Tunis, the CMA CGM Aristotle from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.