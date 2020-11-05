The Dina Trader from Koper to Piraeus, the Atlantic Silver from Skikda to Algiers, the CMA CGM Centaurus from Genoa to Beirut, the Atlantic North from Annaba to Odisea (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Monte Olivia from Hamburg to Beirut and the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) today.

The Contship Ace from Skikda to Beirut (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Albany from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the Ningbo Express to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Fort St Marie from El Dekhelia to Algiers, the Karina from Genoa to Damietta, the Contship Zen from Salerno to Skikda, the Nordautumn from Algiers to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Berlin Express to La Spezia/Genoa (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) on Saturday.

The AS Freya from Trapani to Bizerte, the Charlie from Antwerp to Misurata and the TBN Adrinaf 2 from Skikda to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Navios Azure from Singapore to Port Said, the CMA CGM Gemini from Genoa to Beirut, the Tilly Russ from Misurata to Izmir, the EF Eldra from Skikda to Damietta, the Atlantic Geneva from Aliaga to Damietta, the Langeness from Annaba to Tunis, the Contship Ray from Algiers to Trapani (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.