The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Janina from Tunis to Annaba, the CMA CGM Aristote from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Rio Grande from Algeciras to Genoa, the Corona J from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Milan Trader from Piraeus to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Catania from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Rabelais from Suez to La Spezia, the Atlantic Geneva from Tunis to Tunis, the Atlantic Silver from Algiers to Ancona, the Alexandra from Algeciras to Livorno, and the CMA CGM Racine from Genoa to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Bee from Annaba to Al Khums, the CMA CGM Columba from Suez to Valencia, the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax, the Contship Sun from Salerno to Tripoli, the Contship Gin from Benghazi to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Livorno to Catania (SMS Shipping), and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Stellar Willemstadt from Algiers to Mersin, the Atlantic North from Bar to Skikda, the Jaguar from Bejaia to Bejaia, and the CMA CGM Lyra from Genoa to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Louisa Schulte from El Dekheila to Algiers, the APL Minnesota from Aliaga to Valencia, the EM Athens from Piraeus to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Eurocargo Catania from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.