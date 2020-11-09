The Navios Azure from Singapore to Tanger Med, the Langeness from Annaba to Tunis, the EF Eldra from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the CMA CGM Gemini from Genova to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genova to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on today.

The APL Danube from Gioia Tauro to Singapore (also John Ripard and Son Ltd), the Contship Cub from Sfax to Sousse and the Atlantic Geneva from Thessaloniki to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Fas Dammam from Antalya to Algiers (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the Monte Azul from Antwerp (Thomas Smith and Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Contship Fun from Benghazi to Livorno (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Seamax Greenwich from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Soon Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.