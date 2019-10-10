The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Laperouse from Le Harve to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Magdalena from Algeciras to Genoa (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Suez to Valencia (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the Berlin Express to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the MSC Antigua from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Zen from Annaba to Izmir, the Tilly Russ from Skikda to Skikda, the Corona J from Misurata to Misurata, the Gesina Schepers from Sfax to Sfax, the Okee August from Bejaia to Mersin, the Stellar Willemstadt from Algiers to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The CMA CGM Leo from Genoa to Beirut, the Contship Cub from Izmir to Annaba, the Contship Max from Trapani to Salerno, the Nicola from Bizerte to Sousse, and the Karina from Tunis to Tunis (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Jan from Rijeka, the Contship Sun from Livorno to Misurata, the Gesina Schepers from Sfax to Sfax, the Louisa Schulte from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Gin from Annaba to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) and the Maersk Kobe from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Monday.