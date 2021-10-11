The MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eco Livorno from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Sonata from Annaba to Valencia (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The Contship Ace from Skikda to Bar, the Contship Cub from Naples to Algiers, the Bomar Milione from Piraeus to Valencia, the APL Temasek from Fos-sur-Mer to Suez (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Azurit F from Skikda to Valencia and the MSC Madhu B from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Sunaid X from Marseille to Gebze (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Tokyo from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets and the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Norderoog from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Atlantic North from Ambarli to Misurata (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Manya from Montreal to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Albany from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eco Catania from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.