The Contship Cub from Annaba to Sousse, the Max Cooler (TBC) from Misurata to Izmir (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The Contship Gin from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the CMA CGM Columba from Singapore to Valencia and the APL Austria from Singapore to Koper (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Vasco de Gama from Le Havre to Jeddah, the AS Freya from Benghazi to Misurata, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Karina from Al Khums to Al Khums (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Lantau Arrow from Skikda to Skikda, the APL Norway from Hamburg to El Dekheila, the Atlantic Geneva from Sousse to Livorno, the Contship Fun from Salerno to Tripoli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.