The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Jan from Rijeka, the Contship Sun from Livorno to Misurata, the Louisa Schulte from Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Gin from Annaba to Annaba, the Nicola from Sousse to Sousse, the Contship Sun from Livorno to Misurata, the Corona J from Misurata to Al Khums (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) today.

The Gesina Schepers from Sfax to Sfax and the Atlantic North from Bari to Annaba (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The EM Athens from Piraeus to Valencia, the Atlantic Silver from Al Khums to Skikda, the Navios Unite from Singapore to Kopper, the Atlantic Geneva from Venice to Tunis, the APL Vanda from Le Harve to Jeddah (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Monte Azul from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), and the MSC Josseline from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Norderoog from Annaba to Catania (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Laberinto from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Mayssan to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Thursday.