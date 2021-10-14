The AS Svenja from Algiers to Mersin, the Michelangelo Trader from Gebze to Algeciras, the Atlantic North from Ambarli to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Manya from Montreal to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Tokyo from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eco Catania from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Norderoog from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Kristina from Algeciras to Livorno, the CMA CGM Tenere from Singapore to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Spirt of Chennai from Gioia Tauro to Bar/Durres, the MSC Albany from Gioia Tauro to Valencia, the MSC Naisha III from Liverpool to Piraeus/Mersin (all John Ripard and Son Ltd), the Ningbo Express from Genoa to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Company Ltd) tomorrow.

The Atlantic Merchant from Tripoli to Catania, the Contship Gin from Skikda to Taranto, the Morago (ex-Lantau Arrow) from Avcilar to Algiers, the Charlotta from Venice to Ambarli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Agamemnon from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Saturday.

The Navios Spring from Rotterdam to Gebel, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the Andante from Sfax to Izmir, the CMA CGM Otello from Genoa to Damietta, the Oued Ziz from Casablanca to Bizerte, the CMA CGM Iskenderun from Le Havre to El Dekheila, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Dionyssis A from Tripoli to Al Khoms, the Mona Lisa from Algeciras to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Kotor Bay from Gioia Tauro to Aliaga (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eco Catania from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Company Ltd), the Alpha Legacy from Port Said East to Misurata (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Ruth from Napoli to Annaba (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Monday.