The Contship Gin from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the APL Norway from Hamburg to El Dekheila, the Atlantic Geneva from Sousse to Livorno, the Contship Fun from Salerno to Tripoli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The APL Minnesota from Antalya to Piraeus, the Anne from Tripoli to Livorno, the Oued Ziz from Trapani to Tunis, the CMA CGM Antoine de Saint Exupery from Algeciras to Singapore, the Mary from Algeciras to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the Mayssan to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi & Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Ace from Rijeka to Bejaia, the Lantau Arrow from Skikda to Skikda, the CMA CGM Moliere from Piraeus to Genoa, the Nordsummer from Piraeus to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Agrigento from Genoa to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Tilly Russ from Benghazi to Izmir, the AS Svenja from Algiers to Mersin, the EF Eldra from Annaba to Annaba, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse, and the Langeness from Benghazi to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Herodote from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Atlantic Silver from Skikda to Catania, the Jaguar from Taranto to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the APL Mexico City from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Monday.