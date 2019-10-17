The following ships are expected in Malta:

The EM Athens from Piraeus to Valencia, the Atlantic Geneva from Venice to Tunis (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Laberinto from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the X-Press Annapurna to Nava Sheva and the Mayssan to Genoa (both Bianchi & Co. Ltd) today.

The MSC Abidjan from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Gwangyang from Genoa to Beirut, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Algiers to Mersin (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Kristina from Algeciras to Livorno and the Contship Max from Livorno to Misurata (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Jaguar from Izmir to Annaba, the Dina Trader from Djen Djen to Bizerte, the Contship Gin from Bejaia to Sfax, the CMA CGM Nerval from Aliaga to Valencia, the CMA CGM Aristote from Al Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Sun from Trapani to Salerno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.