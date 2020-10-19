The EF Eldra from Annaba to Algiers, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the Atlantic Silver from Skikda to Catania, the CMA CGM Herodote from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Jaguar from Taranto to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The APL Mexico City from Gioia Tauro to Singapore (also John Ripard & Son Ltd), the APL Fullerton from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Tanger from Sfax to Taranto, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Annaba, the Karina from Sousse to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), the Maersk Kowloon from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the MSC Susanna from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Lyra from Fos sur Mer to Beirut, the Contship Zen from Algiers to Algiers, the Anne from Salerno to Tripoli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.