The following ships are expected in Malta:

The APL Phoenix from Piraeus to Rotterdam, the Jaguar from Aliaga to Annaba, the CMA CGM Nerval from Aliaga to Valencia, the Contship Sun from Trapani to Salerno, the Contship Cub from Misurata to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Contship Gin from Bejaia to Sfax, the Contship Bee from Tunis to Sousse, the Norderoog from Annaba to Catania, and the Milan Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Ops Hamburg from Misurata to El Khoms, the Louisa Schulte from Algiers to Mersin (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Monte Cervantes from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Bremen Belle from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), and the MSC Camille from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Cassiopeia (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Maersk Lamanai from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Thursday.