The CMA CGM Tanger from Sfax to Taranto, the Contship Fun from Tripoli to Livorno, the Atlantic Silver from Thessaloniki to Skikda, the CMA CGM Lyra from Fos sur Mer to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kowloon from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), MSC Susanna from Colom­bo to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Musset from An­t­werp to El Dekheila, the Kathe­rine from Algeciras to Livorno, the Anne from Salerno to Tripoli, the CMA CGM Racine from Genova to Damietta (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), MSC Adelaide from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd), Giu­seppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Dina Trader from Tunis to Rades, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Algiers to Mersin, the CMA CGM Centaurus from Singapore to Valencia, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Koper, the Nordautumn from Piraeus to Valencia, the Burgundy from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Corona J from Misurata to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Ningbo Express to La Spezia/ Genova (Bianchi & Co Ltd), MSC Adelaide from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Contship Ray from Taranto to Bizerte, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers, and the Marina from Sousse to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The AS Freya from Skikda to Algiers, the Tilly Russ from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the Karina from Sousse to Algiers, the Contship Ace from Bejaia to Catania, the CMA CGM Jacques Saade from Singapore to Southampton, the EF Eldra from Benghazi to Tunis (all CMA CGM Malta Agen­cy Ltd), the Pusan C from Colom­bo to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Tianj­in from La Spezia to Pointe des Galets (both John Ripard & Son Ltd), MV Euroferry Olym­pia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Monday.