The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Nicola from Skikda to Annaba, the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Genoa to Beirut, the Norderoog from Annaba to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Maersk Lamanai from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Racine from Suez Canal to La Spezia, the Louisa Schulte from Algiers to Mersin, the APL Merlion from Le Harve to Jeddah, the Olivia I from Algeciras to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MSC Athens from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax, the CMA CGM Herodote from Piraeus to Valencia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Al Bahia to Le Harve (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) on Saturday.

The BF Nilou from Bizerte to Bizerte, the Atlantic Silver from Bari to Skikda, the Tilly Russ from Sfax to Benghazi and the Atlantic North from Algiers to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Contship Sun from Livorno to Misurata, the Contship Max from Trapani to Salerno, the EM Athens from Algeciras to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Maersk Kingston from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Monday.