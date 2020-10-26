The Tilly Russ from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the Karina from Tripoli to Algiers, the Contship Ace from Bejaia to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Pusan C from Colombo to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Tianjin from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (both John Ripard & Son Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Jacques Saade from Singapore to Southampton, the AS Freya from Skikda to Algiers, the CMA CGM Columba from Fos to Beirut, the Nicolas Delmas from Koper to Mersin, the APL California from Singapore to Koper and the Contship Gin from Misurata to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Cub from Koper to Beirut, the CMA CGM Gemini from Beirut to Valencia, the CMA CGM Argentina from Le Havre to Jeddah, the Langeness from Algiers to Mersin, the Atlantic Geneva from Tunis to Sousse, the EF Eldra from Benghazi to Tunis (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato fromCatania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Beirut (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Nerval from Antwerp to Pireaus, the Contship Fun from Salerno to Tripoli (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.