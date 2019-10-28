The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Contship Sun from Livorno to Misurata (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The EM Athens from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Corona J from Mostaganem to Izmir and the APL Minnesota from Antwerp to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Lyra from Sousse to Valencia, the Stellar Willemstadt from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Jaguar from Bejaia to Bejaia, the APL Oregon from Hamburg to El Dekheila, the CMA CGM Musset from Singapore to Koper and the APL Singapura from Le Harve to Jeddah (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Tilly Russ from Sfax to Benghazi, the Fas Dammam from Avcilar to Bizerte, the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the Ningbo Express to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the Maersk Lins from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Thursday.