The Jaguar from Bizerte to Casablanca, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the Norderoog from Thessaloniki to El Dekheila, the CMA CGM Tenere from Genoa to Beirut, the Atlantic Silver from Bejaia to Taranto (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MV Eco Catania from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Contship Zen from Tripoli to Misurata, the Contship Gin from Rijeka to Skikda, the Karina from El Dekheila to Mersin, the Olivia I from Algeciras to Livorno (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd), and the Berlin Express to Genoa (Bianchi and Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Ruth from Trapani to Casablanca, the Atlantic Monaco from Djen Djen to Annaba, the CMA CGM Libra from Singapore to Valencia, the Charlotta from Venice to Ambarli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Kreta S from Algiers to Algiers, the As Svenja from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algiers to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Shreya B from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd), and the Ningbo Express to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co Ltd) on Sunday.

The Contship Fun from Sfax to Izmir, the Chiapas Star from Genoa to Damietta, the Contship Cub from Naples to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eco Catania from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Elisabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) and the MSC Tamara from Montreal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Monday.