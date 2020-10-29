The Contship Cub from Koper to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Nerval from Antalya to Pireaus, the Karina from Tripoli to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Beirut (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) today.

The Lantau Arrow from Rijeka to Bejaia, the Wilhelmine from Sfax to Taranto, the Rhodos from Algeciras to Livorno, the Atlantic Geneva from Tunis to Sousse, the Contship Zen from Aliaga to Damietta, the CMA CGM Moliere from Genoa to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Brunella from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Fun from Salerno to Tripoli, the Nordsummer from Algeciras to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Titus from Piraeus to La Spezia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Cartagena Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the CMA CGM Herodote from Misurata to Catania, the AS Svenja from Ambarli to Misurata, the Langeness from Aliaga to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the APL Savannah from Singapore/Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard & Son Ltd and CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Corona J from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the EF Eldra from Benghazi to Tunis, the Atlantic Silver from Bejaia to Catania, the Dina Trader from Koper to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Tanger from Taranto to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MSC Joanna from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Monday.