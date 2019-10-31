The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Fas Dammam from Avcilar to Bizerte, the APL Singapura from Le Havre to Jeddah, the Jaguar from Bejaia to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the Ningbo Express to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the Maersk Lins from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) today.

The Tilly Russ from Sfax to Benghazi, the CMA CGM Jules Verne from Algeciras to Suez, the Contship Gin from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Alexis from Algeciras to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Mayssan to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Detroit from Piraeus to Rotterdam, the Contship Max from Salerno to Tripoli, the New Hampshire Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the CSAV Traiguen from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the CSAV Traiguen to Navegantes (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) on Saturday.

The Ops Hamburg from Tripoli to Sousse, the Contship Cub from Barcelona to Catania, the Contship Fun from Sfax to El Khoms, the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Eurocargo Sicilia from Livorno to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Sunday.

The Norderoog from Bar to Skikda, the CMA CGM Herodote from Algiers to Mersin, the Contship Sun from Trapani to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Monte Cervantes from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Monday.