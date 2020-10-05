The Lantau Arrow from Trapani to Annaba (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), and the ER Tokyo from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd) today.

The Jaguar from Tripoli to Taranto, the Karina from Tunis to Tunis (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MSC Joanna from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Atlantic North from Mostaganem to Bejaia, the APL Singapura from Le Havre to Jeddah, the Contship Fun from Skikda to Livorno, the EF Eldra from Al Khums to Al Khums, the Contship Gin from Thessaloniki to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Monte Azul from Antwerp to Beirut (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Giuseppe Lucchesi (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The AS Svenja from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Mathilde Schulte from Fos to Singapore, the Atlantic Geneva from Tripoli to Livorno, the Anne from Salerno to Tripoli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Monte Cervantes from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.