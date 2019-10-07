The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Contship Sun from Trapani to Salerno, the APL Minnesota from Aliaga to Valencia, the Stellar Wakamatsu from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Atlantic Geneva from Oran to Sousse, the Jaguar from Annaba to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping) today.

The APL Gwangyang from Suez to Valencia, the Norderoog from Bar to Annaba, and the CMA CGM Nerval from Antwerp to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Milan Trader from Piraeus to Valencia (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Sealand Michigan from Hamburg to Alexandria (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Laperouse from Le Harve to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Magdalena from Algeciras to Genoa, the Karina from Tunis to Tunis (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.