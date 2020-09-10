The EF Eldra from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the APL Minnesota from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Belitaki from Koper to Koper, the CMA CGM Leo from Singapore to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the ER Tokyo from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Atlantic Monaco from Trapani to Tripoli, the Wilhelmine from Tarragona to Bizerte, the Contship Ace from Tripoli to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Albany from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the Corona J from Bejaia to Catania, the Nordsummer from Piraeus to Valencia, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algiers to Mersin, the Anne from Salerno to Tripoli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Ningbo Express to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Contship Fun from El Khoms to Livorno, the CMA CGM Herodote from Rijeka to Catania, the Contship Ray from Sfax to Tarragona, the Contship Zen from Aliaga to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Corneille from Singapore to Koper, the CMA CGM Calcutta from Singapore to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Berlin Express to La Spezia/Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Sunday.

The MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Singapore to Valencia (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Meline from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Massimo Mura from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Monday.