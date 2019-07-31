The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Andromeda from Suez to Valencia, the Okee August from Koper to Koper, the CMA CGM Rio Grande from Algeciras to Genoa (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The APL Minnesota from Suez to La Spezia, the Jan from Sousse to Koper, the Contship Max from Trapani to Salerno, the Alexandra from Algeciras to Livorno, the Contship Sun from Livorno to Misurata, the CMA CGM Racine from Genoa to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MSC Antalya from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Gemini from Genoa to Beirut, the Janina from Tunis to Algiers, the Stellar Willemstadt from Bejaia to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the Jazan to Le Harve (Bianchi & Co Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Contship Fun from Trapani to Al Khums, the Dina Trader from Bejaia to Bejaia, the OPS Hamburg from Bar to Skikda, the CMA CGM Titan from Suez to Valencia, the Atlantic Silver from Algiers to Mersin, the Contship Gin from Ambarli to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Tilly Russ from Tripoli to Izmir, the Louisa Schulte from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Nerval from Aliaga to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Catania, the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Catania, and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.