The MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Singapore to Valencia (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Meline from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the Contship Ace from Tripoli to Izmir, the Contship Gin from Thessaloiniki to Damietta, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from El Dekheila to Algiers and the Contship Cub from Misurata to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Carat from Hamburg to El Dekheila, the CMA CGM Musset from Hamburg to El Dekheila, the Karina from Tunis to Tunis, the Anne from Salerno to Tripoli, the CMA CGM Uruguay from Piraeus to Port Said (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Corona J from Bejaia to Bejaia (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kowloon from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.