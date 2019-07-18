The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Gemini from Genoa to Beirut, the Louisa Schulte from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Nerval from Aliaga to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Catania, the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Tilly Russ from Tripoli to El Khoms, the Norderoog from Skikda to Catania, and the Marina from Misurata to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Monte Cervantes from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Bremen Belle from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), and the APL Raffles from Le Harve to Jeddah (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Atlantic North from Oran to Benghazi (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Maersk Labrea from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Thursday.