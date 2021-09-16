The Norderoog from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the Corona J from Ambarli to Misurata (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The As Svenja from Algiers to Mersin, the Nicola from Sousse to Algiers, the Cartagena Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the APL Antwerp from Piraeus to Genoa (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) and the MSC Regulus from Antwerp to King Abdullah Port (John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Gin from Koper to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Aquila from Fos to Beirut, the Fas Dammam from Salerno to

Algiers, the Navios Spring from Rotterdam to Ambarli, the Mary from Algeciras to Livorno, the Mona Lisa from

Algeciras to Piraeus, the Ruth from Trapani to Catania, the Charlotta from Venice to

Ambarli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eco Catania from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The MSC Carlotta from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Sindy from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the Berlin Express to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) on Sunday.

The MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eco Livorno from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Mari­time Ltd), the Kreta S from Al Khums to Tripoli (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eliza­beth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd), the Alpha Legacy from Port Said East to Misurata (Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) and the Pusan C from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Monday.