The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Norderoog from Skikda to Catania, the Atlantic North from Oran to Sfax (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Maersk Labrea from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Lamartine from Suez to La Spezia, the BF Esperanza from El Khoms to Benghazi (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Ningbo Express to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co Ltd), and the MSC Agrigento from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Nicola from Sfax to Sousse, the OPS Hamburg from Skikda to Catania, the Contship Max from Livorno to Misurata, the Milan Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), and the Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Contship Sun from Trapani to Salerno, the Contship Cub from Ambarli to Annaba, the Lucie Schulte from Algeciras to Livorno, the Mary from Piraeus to Livorno, and the Karina from Tunis to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Okee August from Annaba to Bejaia, the Contship Gin from Skikda to Izmir, the CMA CGM Aristote from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania, the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Monday.