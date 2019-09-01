The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Nicola from Tunis to Misurata, the BF Esperanza from Sfax to Khoms, the Olivia I from Koper to Barcelona, the CMA CGM Moliere from Aliaga to Valencia, the Hansa Cloppenburg from Avgarli to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Catania and the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping) today.

The Sagitta to Yantian, the CMA CGM Gemini from Suez to Valencia, the Contship Gin from Algiers to Izmir, and the CMA CGM Nerval from Ambarli to Pireaus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Fun from Benghazi to Trapani, the Atlantic Silver from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Karina from Djen Djen to Tunis, the BF Nilou from Sfax to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Sealand Michigan from Hamburg to Alexandria (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Aristote from Bejaia to Mersin, the Contship Sun from Misurata to Salerno, the CMA CGM Centaurus from Genoa to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping), the Visitor from Damietta to Damietta, the Maersk Lins from Malaga to Genoa (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Ningbo Express to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Thursday.