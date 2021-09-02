The CMA CGM Jacques Saade from Dunkirk to Singapore (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Costa Firenze from Palermo to Cagliari (SMS Shipping Ltd), the MSC Yashi B from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eco Catania from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Atlantic North from Ambarli to Misurata (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd), and the Berlin Express to Genoa (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Atlantic Merchant from Al Khums to Tripoli, the Olivia I from Algeciras to Livorno, the As Svenja from Algiers to Mersin, the Charlotta from Venice to Ambarli, the Contship Gin from Koper to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Alcazar from Le Havre to El Dekheila (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Northern General from Rotterdam to Ambarli, the CMA CGM Louvre from Algeciras to Singapore, the Fas Dammam from

Rijeka to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Aquila from Singapore to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Silvana from Houston to Aliaga/Tuzla (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the Ningbo Express to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co Ltd) on Sunday.

The Andante from Sfax to Izmir, the Mona Lisa from Piraeus to Valencia, the Michelangelo Trader from Algeciras to Cartagena, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Ruth from Naples to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Northern Javelin from Gioia Tauro to Barcelona, the MSC Naomi from Gioia Tauro to King Abdullah Port (both John Ripard and Son Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eco Livorno from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd), on Monday.