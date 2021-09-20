The MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eco Livorno from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Kreta S from Al Khums to Tripoli (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Elizabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd), the Pusan C from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets, the MSC Sindy from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the Berlin Express to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) today.

The Baltic Bridge from Piraeus to Genoa, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the CMA CGM Scandola from Singapore to Valencia, the CMA CGM Aquila from Fos to Beirut, the Contship Cub from Naples to Annaba, the Andante from Constanta to Sfax, the Dina Trader from Marseille to Gebze (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Tamara from Montreal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Norderoog from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Annick from Montreal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Burgundy from Rotterdam to Gebze, the Atlantic Merchant from Al Khums to Sousse, the Contship Zen from Trapani to Catania, the Atlantic North from Ambarli to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Shuba B from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eco Catania from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.