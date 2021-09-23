The following shipping movements are expected in the coming days:

The CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Aquila from Fos-sur-Mer to Beirut, the Contship Zen from Trapani to Catania, the Atlantic Silver from Rijeka to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eco Catania from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Mari­time Ltd) today.

The Atlantic North from Aliaga to Misurata, the Norderoog from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the Katherine from Algeciras to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) and the Dalian Express to Genoa (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Gin from Bejaia to Taranto, the X-Press Agility from Fos-sur-Mer to Fos-sur-Mer, the Ops Hamburg from Venice to Ambarli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Bomar Milione from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Atlantic Merchant from Al Khums to Sousse, the Karina from Sfax to Sousse, the APL Phoenix from Singapore to Gioia Tauro and the Nicola from Algiers to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Dionyssis A from Rades to Rades, the Ruth from Naples to Annaba (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eco Catania from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) on Monday.