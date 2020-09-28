The Tilly Russ from Ambarli to Misurata, the Contship Fun from Tripoli to Livorno, the Contship Zen from Trapani to Annaba, the Contship Gin from Misurata to Izmir, the Belitaki from Aliaga to Damietta, the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Genova to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genova to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the APL Detroit from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd) today.

The APL Detroit from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets/Singapore (John Ripard & Son Ltd and CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Monte Olivia from Hamburg to Beirut, the Maersk Sembawang from Genova Vado Ligure to Bremerhaven, the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus (all Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the CMA CGM Kerguelen from Le Havre to Jeddah (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers, the APL Turkey from Singapore to Koper (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Monte Verde from Algeciras to Jeddah (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Thursday.