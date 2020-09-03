The APL Detroit from Singapore/Colombo to Gioia Tauro (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd & John Ripard & Son Ltd), the MSC Nitya B from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Atlantic Geneva from Djen Djen to Skikda, the Corona J from Rijeka to Bejaia, the Rhodos from Algeciras to Livorno, the Contship Cub from Tripoli to Annaba, the Langeness from Bejaia to Mersin, the CMA CGM Tanger from Taranto to Bizerte, the CMA CGM Moliere from Genoa to Damietta, the Contship Zen from Sousse to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Gin from Misurata to Izmir, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algiers to Mersin (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Marina from Al Khums to Sousse, the Burgundy from Piraeus to Valencia, the CMA CGM Lamartine from Piraeus to Genoa, the Charlie from Koper to Catania, the Cristina Star from Algeciras and the Cartagena Trader to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Contship Fun from Al Khums to Livorno, the APL Phoenix from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets/Singapore (also John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Anne from Livorno to Tripoli, the AS Svenja from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Dalila from Sousse, the EF Eldra from Thessaloniki to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Monday.