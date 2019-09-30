The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Okee August from Bejaia to Bejaia, the Stellar Willemstadt from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Cub from Annaba to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Leo from Suez to Valencia, the BF Esperanza from Bejaia to Bejaia and the Atlantic North from Sfax to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Lion City from Le Harve to Jeddah, the Nicola from Sfax to Banghazi, the CMA CGM Herodote from Koper to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kobe from Antwerp to Piraeus and the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Okee Lilo from Tunis to Bejaia (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Lota from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Thursday.