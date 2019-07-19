The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Aristote from Bejaia to Mersin, the Okee August from Misurata to Koper, the CMA CGM Centaurus from Genoa to Beirut, the Contship Max from Livorno to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping), the Visitor from Damietta to Damietta, the Maersk Lins from Malaga to Genoa (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Ningbo Express to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) today.

The Marina from Sfax to Misurata, the Alexis from Algiers to Livorno (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the CSAV Traiguen to Navegantes (Bianchi & Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Norderoog from Bari to Skikda (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Gesina Schepers from Annaba to Annaba and the Tilly Russ from Ambarli to Trapani (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Oued Ziz from Tunis to Bejaia, the Stellar Wakamatsu from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Corona J from Algiers to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania, the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maersk Kobe from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Monday.