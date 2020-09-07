APL Phoenix from Gioia Tauro to Suez/Pointe des Galets (also John Ripard & Son Ltd), the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algiers to Mersin, the Charlie from Koper to Catania, the CMA CGM Dalila from Southampton, the Contship Gin from Misurata to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Otello from Genoa to Suez, the EF Eldra from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the Contship Zen from Sousse to Bejaia, the Cartagena Trader to Piraeus and the Jaguar from Sfax to Taranto (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Anne from Salerno to Trapani, the APL Temasek from Le Havre to Jeddah, the APL Norway from Hamburg to Le Dekheila (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Contship Cub from Misurata to Annaba, the Contship Fun from Al Khoms to Livorno, the Belitaki from Koper to Bejaia, the APL Minnesota from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the CMA CGM Leo from Suez to Valencia, the Contship Ace from Tripoli to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the ER Tokyo from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.