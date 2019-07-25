The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, the Stellar Wakamatsu from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Corona J from Algiers to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania, the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Maersk Kingston from Izmir to Valencia, the Monte Azul from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) and the CMA CGM Mexico from Le Harve to Jeddah (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Andromeda from Suez to Valencia, the CMA CGM Rio Grande from Algeciras to Genoa, the Jan from Sousse to Koper, the Contship Fun from Trapani to Sfax (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Catania (both SMS Shipping) on Thursday.